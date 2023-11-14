Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $135,401,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $34,749,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after acquiring an additional 672,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

