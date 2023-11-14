Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
RUS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
