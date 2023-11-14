Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.86.

Shares of RUS opened at C$37.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$27.45 and a 52 week high of C$40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

