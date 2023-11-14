Royal Bank of Canada Trims CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Target Price to C$72.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.33.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Trading Up 5.3 %

About CCL Industries

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$56.80 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$71.58. The firm has a market cap of C$9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.17.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.