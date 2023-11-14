Royal Bank of Canada Raises Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $19.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.56.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 51.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,376,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 693,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 885.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 631,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

