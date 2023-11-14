Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $13.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE HLF opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

