Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

EFX opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.04. The stock has a market cap of C$749.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

