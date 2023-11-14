Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Enerflex
Enerflex Stock Performance
Enerflex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -9.17%.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.