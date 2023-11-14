Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $56.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.63.

CTVA stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 580,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

