Royal Bank of Canada Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$13.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FORA. TD Securities upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.60 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of VerticalScope and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VerticalScope has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.47.

TSE FORA opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$2.64 and a twelve month high of C$9.67.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

