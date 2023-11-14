Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,400.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3,280.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSU

Constellation Software Price Performance

TSE CSU opened at C$3,091.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,823.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,747.76. The company has a market cap of C$65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,963.47 and a 1 year high of C$3,100.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$17.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.76 by C$2.51. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 102.8180187 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.388 dividend. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.