Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$66.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.04.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$57.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

