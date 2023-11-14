Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of RELL opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $458,353.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,341 shares of company stock worth $170,689. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

