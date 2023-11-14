Reviewing Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 13.81% 10.49% 0.69% Simmons First National 17.63% 7.19% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hawthorn Bancshares and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.83%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

20.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 1.82 $20.75 million $1.85 11.59 Simmons First National $1.03 billion 1.84 $256.41 million $1.84 8.26

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

