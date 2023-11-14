Reviewing Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) & ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ING Groep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A ING Groep 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A ING Groep 31.06% 12.41% 0.67%

Dividends

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ING Groep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A $5.22 12.35 ING Groep $20.48 billion 2.39 $12.78 billion $2.04 6.43

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ING Groep beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts. It also offers business lending products; consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and other consumer lending loans; and secured and unsecured lending services. in addition, the company provides debt capital market, working capital solutions, export finance, daily banking, treasury and risk, and corporate finance solutions; and specialized lending, debt and equity market solutions, payments and cash management, and trade and treasury services, as well as savings, investment, insurance, mortgage, and digital banking services; and SME loans. It serves individual customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

