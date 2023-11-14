Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Western Union Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NYSE:WU opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

