Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

IDN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDN opened at $1.67 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

