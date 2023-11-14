Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $29.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.54 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $335.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

