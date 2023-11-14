Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The AES Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for AES in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

AES stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,439 shares of company stock worth $1,434,793 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

