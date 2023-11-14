Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.10 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

