Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.