Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

