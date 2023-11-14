RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on RBA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.57.

RB Global Stock Down 0.8 %

RBA stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. RB Global has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $330,660. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

