RB Global (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $73.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.57.

RBA opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $330,660. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

