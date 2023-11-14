Raymond James Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $24.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVBG. Stephens lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $119,213. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

