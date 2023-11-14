Raymond James Lowers Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$25.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALS. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$18.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.73 and a 1 year high of C$23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$888.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

