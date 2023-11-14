Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

NYSE:TECK opened at $36.45 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

