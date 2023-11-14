Ravi Kunju Sells 360 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $24,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.98, a P/E/G ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

