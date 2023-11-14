Rachel G. George Buys 7,500 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel G. George purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron’s Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AAN opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.31. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

