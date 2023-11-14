Rachel G. George Buys 7,500 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) EVP Rachel G. George purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aaron’s Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of AAN opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.31. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
AAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
