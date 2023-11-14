Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UWM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,030,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 120,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 148.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 82,858 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth $150,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 126.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 201,676 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

