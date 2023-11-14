Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Lowered by Analyst

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.18.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$12.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.90. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

