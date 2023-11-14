Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Raised by Analyst

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Marqeta in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

MQ stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Marqeta by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Marqeta by 4.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

