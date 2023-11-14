Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Raised by Analyst

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $112.19 on Monday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

