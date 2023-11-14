Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

GMAB stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

