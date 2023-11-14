Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for TerrAscend Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for TerrAscend in a report released on Friday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TerrAscend from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

TerrAscend Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:TSNDF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

