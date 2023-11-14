Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RANI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of RANI opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.64. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

