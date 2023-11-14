Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fuel Tech, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fuel Tech in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 1.9 %

FTEK opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.