Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Increased by Analyst

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $52.71 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $585.61 million, a P/E ratio of 527.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

