Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avery Dennison in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $179.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.42.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 206,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,999,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.