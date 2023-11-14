Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Cycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Further Reading

