Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBYI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Puma Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

PBYI stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

