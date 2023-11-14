Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

