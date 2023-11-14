Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the period.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
