Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the period.

Shares of PSI stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $602.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

