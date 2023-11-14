Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of DDIV stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

