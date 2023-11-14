Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

HNDL stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.