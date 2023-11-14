Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

