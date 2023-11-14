Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.40.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,012.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $838.55. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $568.38 and a one year high of $1,014.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.