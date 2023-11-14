Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 932 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13,113.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.