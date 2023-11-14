Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

