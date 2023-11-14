Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,235 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $24,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

LH opened at $204.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.23.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.