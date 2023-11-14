Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,762 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Olin worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

